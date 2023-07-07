One Year of Koffee with Karan Season 7: Revisiting most talked about moments from the show

Join us as we raise a cup on July 7 to toast the one-year anniversary of Koffee With Karan's exhilarating seventh season! In this star-studded journey, the talk show redefined entertainment, delighting fans with its sizzling conversations, jaw-dropping confessions, and unforgettable moments with Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are 7 most iconic moments from Season 7 of Koffee with Karan on Disney+ Hotstar:

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s magical proposal

Alia Bhatt delightedly unveiled the romantic details of Ranbir Kapoor's proposal, which took place amidst the captivating wilderness of Maasai Mara National Park in Kenya. With the picturesque surroundings of Maasai Mara enveloping them, Ranbir presented a ring, illuminating Alia's world with an overwhelming sense of happiness and fulfillment. This romantic moment surely got our attention and got us thinking about our dream proposal!

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share insights on their special connection

During his appearance on the episode with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra cutely shared adorable details about his close bond with Kiara Advani. From manifesting a wedding to revealing that he has saved her contact number as 'ki,' Sidharth left no stone unturned in expressing his affection for Kiara. In another exciting twist, during Kiara's episode with Shahid Kapoor, Karan and Shahid playfully self-invited themselves to the anticipated Sid-Kiara wedding. To add to the excitement, they even agreed to perform a dance on the iconic song, "Dola Re Dola," at their wedding.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's Cheese Platter



Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have frequently showcased their fondness for Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda. In fact, they affectionately referred to him as the "cheese platter" during their appearance on the show. The delightful banter began when Karan Johar playfully inquired Sara Ali Khan, "Who is the boy you feel like dating today?" Initially, the Pataudi girl playfully dodged the question, but with a little encouragement, she couldn't resist sharing her admiration for Vijay Deverakonda, saying his name with a smile.

Ranveer Singh’s sex playlist revelation



The very first episode starts with a bang wherein Ranveer Singh candidly reveals that he has a dedicated sex playlist. He goes on to detail his sex life saying he’s done it in vanity vans and on his suhaagraat, contradicting Alia Bhatt who said that, “there’s no such thing as suhaagraat.”

Aditya Roy Kapur’s flirting game



Ever since its premiere on Disney+Hotstar, Koffee With Karan season 7 has treated us to a captivating array of celebrity confessions. Among the recurring themes of this season, Aditya Roy Kapur's flirting prowess has emerged as a constant topic of discussion. In a particularly intriguing episode featuring Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar amusingly recounted an observation he made about Aditya Roy Kapur's flirting game, which is always on point!

Samantha Prabhu’s revealing the way to her heart



Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the Koffee With Karan stage ablaze with her debut appearance on episode 3, alongside the charismatic Akshay Kumar. In a light-hearted and witty manner, Samantha amusingly attributed the audience's unrealistic expectations of love to none other than Karan Johar himself, adding an element of playful banter to the show. Furthermore, she fearlessly disclosed that her heart's path is closed, cautioning anyone attempting to venture into it to "take a U-turn.”

Influencers Steal the Show

In a delightful twist, the presence of comedians Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait on the show's couch turned the tables on filmmaker Karan Johar, resulting in a laughter riot for viewers. The humorous quartet skillfully grilled Karan, compelling him to spill the beans and subjecting him to a hilarious mini roast. Adding to the excitement, the episode took an interesting turn with a format change, offering nostalgic flashbacks from the season as the influencers took charge of choosing the Koffee Award winners. Get ready to be entertained by this dynamic and laughter-filled episode on Koffee With Karan.