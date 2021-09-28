On Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar unveil her lost song from the 1990s

Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday. To mark the special occasion, VB Music and Moj have launched a new song 'Theek Nahi Lagta' which the legendary singer had recorded 26 years ago.



It's music composer-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's ode to the singer on her 92nd birthday. The song has been penned by Gulzar.



The music video along with the song was unveiled on Tuesday. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the music video of 'TheekNahiLagta' features twelve Moj creators.



Vishal Bhardwaj will also be promoting the song to a wider audience with ShareChat, India`s leading social media platform and will be seen engaging with millions of music lovers today on ShareChat Audio Chatroom, India`s largest voice-based hangout destination.



What emerges from a long lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. This echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. Let the music and its vessel take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata didi!https://t.co/BEEOyJw0jF — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) September 28, 2021 ×



Talking about the launch, Vishal Bhardwaj said, "I am very excited to release this special song (TheekNahiLagta) as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji. The song was recorded 26 years ago but unfortunately, the film got shelved and we lost the song. I was on a treasure hunt for a long time and finally succeeded a few years ago in retrieving her voice. I then reproduced the song with Ketan Sodha featuring my most favourite classical maestro Niladri Kumar on sitar."



He further added, "What makes this song more special is that we have been able to make it relevant to our current audiences by working with the young creators of Moj. This has been a creatively enriching and rewarding experience for me. The young creators today reaffirm the promising pool of talent we have in our country. I hope the track finds its way into the hearts of our viewers and the young listeners as well."



Veteran lyricist Gulzar Saab commented, "It gives me immense joy to finally hear the song which I penned down many years ago. I have been an ardent admirer of Vishal`s work. He is a wonderful director who has done justice to the beautiful song effused with emotions and of course the ageless voice of Lataji adds to the song above all."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Mangeshkar on her birthday.



In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion for Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life."

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021 ×

The PM even called up Mangeshkar, the iconic singer and inspiration for generations of singers in the morning to wish her, officials said.