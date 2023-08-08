On International Youth Day: Meet change leaders who are catalysing social transformation

In 2022, the revision of the World Population Prospects indicated that India has more than 50% of its population below the age of 25 and there is hence a huge opportunity to utilize this demographic dividend to catalyse profound social change. On International Youth Day (August 12), meet young women who as changemakers are transforming not just themselves but the world around them, for the better.

Sohani Bhatnagar

Nguvu Change Leader Sohani Bhatnagar, a 19-year-old law student from Bhopal, has come a long way from a schoolgirl trying to decode the challenges of puberty to a menstrual educator. Having faced the taboos around menstruation, she now actively uses social media to advocate for menstrual issues and asks why in a country that worships the goddess, Kamakhya Shun, women and girls are shamed for having periods.

Her mission is to also dispel the myths around menstruation and still remembers a 15-year-old boy's query if she bled once a year and if period blood was blue in color! 'As part of the ‘Girl Up’, a leadership initiative by the United Nations Foundation, she is working to empower underprivileged adolescent girls and also founded the 'Girl Up' club in Gurugram, to fight colorism, promote menstrual health, women's safety, and equal access to quality education. She recently launched an online petition with the support of Nguvu Collective urging CBSE to incorporate mandatory lessons on menstrual hygiene in schools.

Anisha Bhatia

Anisha Bhatia, a 16-year-old from Mumbai, is initiating powerful conversations about sexuality-based discrimination, gender parity, LGBTQ rights, and menstrual health through social media and on-ground efforts.

Her mission is to educate and empower marginalised women with information and support. As the Director of Communications at The Period Society, she facilitates grassroots engagement via educational sessions to spread awareness about inclusive menstrual spaces.

Roshni Parveen

Bihar’s Nguvu Change Leader Roshni Parveen has risen above the trauma of child marriage and gender-based violence to become a Change Leader and has launched a digital campaign backed by the Nguvu Collective. Over 58% of girls in the Seemanchal region are married off between the ages of 12 and 16 years and Roshni hopes to achieve the eradication of child marriage in the area by the end of 2024. Her petition states, "An innocent 14-year-old girl spends her day in fear that it would be night again and her middle-aged husband would have authority over her body. Through my petition, I want to start a movement that changes the fate of young girls. I am starting this movement from where I live - Seemanchal in Bihar.”

She is also spearheading awareness programs in middle and high schools and also ensuring that the helpline number 181 of the Women and Child Development Corporation is accessible to all.

Hina Saifi

Despite immense challenges, 22-year-old Hina Saifi from UP’s Sisola village is now pursuing an MBA at Bharati Institute of Technology, Meerut. Acutely aware of how vulnerable communities are the first to experience the impact of climate change, she went on to become one of the 16 champions at the Women Climate Collective (WCC).

She not only inspires women to participate in climate conversations but has also played a key role in The Change Campaign, a United Nations initiative showcasing the work of India's young climate leaders.

Anushka Prakash

At just 11, Anushka Prakash made headlines with her creation, 'Project Prakash,' an online platform empowering teenagers to pursue their passions and dreams. Functioning as an AI bot mentor, the open-source platform is personalised for use in rural schools.

It features videos from experienced professors discussing career options, is available in both Hindi and English and is compatible with all mobile devices to reach rural students effectively.

