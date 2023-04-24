On his birthday, Manoj Bajpayee announces his next direct-to-digital release, Bandaa

On the occasion of his birthday, National Film Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee announced his next project. Titled Bandaa, the story of the same is inspired by true incidents. Bandaa is a power-packed courtroom drama backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma. It will be helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki from a script written by Deepak Kingrani. Bandaa will be a direct-to-digital, ZEE5 exclusive release. This will be Manoj Bajpayee’s third OTT original collaboration with ZEE5 after the success of Silence… Can You Hear It? and Dial 100. In Bandaa, Manoj will play the role of an eminent lawyer who single handedly fought against all odds for the truth and justice.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “It gives me immense joy to announce my third collaboration with ZEE5 for Bandaa. After our successful partnership with Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure! I am excited to present another glimpse of Bandaa which will premiere soon on ZEE5.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali, Bhanushali Studios Limited said, “A gripping courtroom drama with an ace actor like Manoj Bajpayee with a subject that will shake you; that is Bandaa for you. By choosing ZEE5 as the platform to showcase Bandaa, we want to give audiences the experience of the film in the way it deserves.”

Director Apoorv Singh Karki said, “Bandaa has everything in it – a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee & a solid supporting cast. This film must reach every household, and ZEE5 is the right platform to take our vision to screens across the globe.”



A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bandaa is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

