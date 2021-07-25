On ‘Folklore’ first anniversary, Taylor Swift releases original version of 'The Lakes'

Taylor Swift gave fans a major surprise.



Celebrating one year anniversary of her Grammy winner album 'Folklore' album, Swift released an alternate, 'original' version of bonus track 'The Lakes'.



The 31 year old singer took her social media to share the big news, ''It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler,” Taylor wrote.



“With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around.”

“To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was,” she added. “I wanted to give you the original version of ‘The Lakes’. Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine and the stories we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore.”



The debut comes after a recent reveal by Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced 'The Lakes' with Swift.



In a cover story in Billboard, he said, “On one of my favorite songs on ‘Folklore,’ ‘The Lakes,’ there was this big orchestral version, and Taylor was like, ‘Eh, make it small.’ I had gotten lost in the string arrangements and all this stuff, and I took everything out. I was just like, ‘Oh, my God!’ We were not together because that record was made [remotely], but I remember being in the studio alone like, ‘Holy s–t, this is so perfect.'”



'Folklore' was Swift’s eighth studio album which went on to win album of the year at the 63rd Grammy Awards, making her the only female solo artist to win that honour three times.