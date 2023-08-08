On Fahadh Faasil's birthday, first look of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Pushpa 2 unveiled

Fans of Fahadh Faasil were in for a treat on Tuesday. As the actor celebrated his birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule treated his fans with the first look of his popular character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the upcoming Telugu poster.



In the character poster, Faasil can be seen sporting a jacket and dark sunglasses as he smokes a cigarette. Faasil will be seen reprising his role as an antagonist in Pushpa 2, which is scheduled to be released later this year. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead.

Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 first look



Taking to Twitter (now known as X), the makers shared Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 poster and wished the actor on his birthday. The caption read, "Team Pushpa 2: The Rule wishes the massively talented Fahadh Faasil a very happy birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance..."

A fan commented on the post, "Happy birthday brother." One more said, "This will be the next blockbuster!" A fan also commented, “Suuuuuuuuuuuperrrrrr.”

About Pushpa 2



The second installment of the highly popular franchise will have a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise in 2021.



Earlier while speaking to Pinkvilla, Fahadh had opened up about his role in the Pushpa 2, and said, “The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict.”



Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise which was released in 2021. The Sukumar-directed film features Allu Arjun in lead role and is one of the most-awaited films of Indian cinema.



Earlier in April, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule had shared Allu Arjun's look from the film to mark his birthday. In the poster, Arjun was dressed in a traditional outfit sporting heavy makeup with a bindi and striking eye makeup. He also wore heavy jewellery.



The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli. The release date of the film is not known yet.

