On Christmas, Kanye West releases new album 'Jesus Is Born'

Kanye West. Photograph:( Twitter )
American rapper Kanye West on Christmas dropped his new album called `Jesus is Born.`The rapper had just dropped his album `Jesus is King` in October.
According to reports, the rapper got together which the Sunday Service Choir for the 19-track gospel album, which he released under the name of `Sunday Service` instead of his own.
Kanye posted the album cover on his Twitter account, and also added the link to the playlist in the description box.
https://t.co/S6LFIK5KDv pic.twitter.com/siQxZHOXSs— ye (@kanyewest) December 25, 2019
The album with the Sunday Service choir was marked as West`s second foray into gospel music.In October last, he recorded and released `Jesus is King` under his own name.
On the Billboard 200 chart, it reached No. 1 and became the ninth chart touching release in a row of West, a record that was set by rapper Eminem.
Kanye`s Sunday Service events have made waves amongst his fans, most recently held at Joel Osteen`s megachurch, Lakewood Church, in Houston, before releasing his opera titled "Nebuchadnezzar." A second opera, titled `Mary`, debuted earlier this month.