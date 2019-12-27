On Christmas, Kanye West releases new album 'Jesus Is Born'

WION Web Team New Delhi Dec 27, 2019, 07.32 PM(IST)

Kanye West. Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

American rapper Kanye West on Christmas dropped his new album called `Jesus is Born.`The rapper had just dropped his album `Jesus is King` in October.

According to reports, the rapper got together which the Sunday Service Choir for the 19-track gospel album, which he released under the name of `Sunday Service` instead of his own.

Kanye posted the album cover on his Twitter account, and also added the link to the playlist in the description box.

The album with the Sunday Service choir was marked as West`s second foray into gospel music.In October last, he recorded and released `Jesus is King` under his own name.

On the Billboard 200 chart, it reached No. 1 and became the ninth chart touching release in a row of West, a record that was set by rapper Eminem.

Kanye`s Sunday Service events have made waves amongst his fans, most recently held at Joel Osteen`s megachurch, Lakewood Church, in Houston, before releasing his opera titled "Nebuchadnezzar." A second opera, titled `Mary`, debuted earlier this month. 