On Asha Bhosle's birthday, Lata Mangeshkar shares sweetest throwback pic, Shraddha Kapoor has a family lunch

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle turned a year older on Wednesday and celebrated it with her extended family.

Her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar shared the sweetest throwback picture to wish her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the nightingale of Bollywood posted a picture in which the sisters can be seen laughing their hearts out. The camera perfectly captured the candid moment filled with love, laughter and togetherness.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor shared an image of a family lunch that was organised for Bhosle's birthday as she turned 88. "Happy birthday dearest Asha aaie @asha.bhosle," Kapoor captioned the image which included actress Padmini Kolhapure, actor Shakti Kapoor among others.

Talking about the legendary singer`s career, it started in 1943 and spanned an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry of more than six decades.



In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.



In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.The singer has given hit songs like `Parde Mein Rehne Do`, `Piya Tu Ab To Aaja`, `Dum Maro Dum` among several others.She was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.