Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' debuts at No 1 on both Billboard Global charts

Olivia Rodrigo is on a high as her song ‘Drivers License’ debuts at No 1 on both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts in the first week of its release.

The song is also on its way to reach No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as atop The Official UK Singles survey and Australia's ARIA Singles Chart.

For Billboard Global 200, ‘Drivers License’ has recorded 130 million streams.

Meanwhile, SZA's ‘Good Days’ has reached the Global 200's top 10, jumping from No. 17 to No. 8.

The California-born Olivia Rodrigo, 17, is also the most-recently-born artist to top the Global 200, and the youngest at the time of ranking at No. 1. Born Feb. 20, 2003, she takes the title from Jawsh 685 (born Nov. 5, 2002), who led the list dated Oct. 17, 2020, with ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),’ with Jason Derulo and BTS.

The Global 200's top five includes The Weeknd's Blinding Lights hits a new high, rising 5-2; BTS' Dynamite drops to No. 3, after four weeks at No. 1; Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez's Dákiti falls 2-4, after three weeks on top; and 24kGoldn's Mood, featuring Iann Dior, slips 4-5, after reaching No. 2.