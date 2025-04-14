Olivia Munn doesn’t feel very confident about her body since her cancer diagnosis which followed with tests, chemo and surgeries. Olivia Munn opened up about her insecurities pertaining to her body as she spoke about shooting intimate scenes post-cancer treatments.

Olivia Munn feels "insecure" doing sex scenes

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Olivia spoke about how self-conscious she felt while filming numerous sex scenes with Jon Hamm in the new show Your Friends & Neighbors. She said, “I was really nervous about doing any sex scenes because I have a lot of scars. Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude.”

On why the sex scenes were important for the narrative and how she wanted to do justice to them, Olivia added, “She wants something so much more from him than he’s willing to give and their only connection is through sex. I really wanted that to be portrayed. I wanted the sex scenes to feel like sex scenes — I wanted them to feel visceral and intense and not hold back at all.”

In the show, Jon Hamm, of the fame Mad Men and Olivia Munn are in a friends-with-benefits relationship.

On being naked on the screen, she said, “I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better.”

Olivia Munn has stayed away from acting since her March 2024 cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. She has been battling cancer for last past 10 months. Since then, she’s undergone a double mastectomy, lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery and a hysterectomy.

Reflecting on those experiences now, Munn said, “Going through a year of battling cancer and five surgeries, the goal is not to be known as a sick person. The goal is to get to the other side and be back to normal.”