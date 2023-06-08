NYC air crisis: Jodie Comer leaves Broadway performance midway as she says she ‘can’t breathe’

While Jodie Comer has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the one-woman Broadway play ‘Prima Facie’, she didn’t have a great time performing in New York City. As NYC continues to face a severe air quality crisis with people complaining of breathing difficulties, the actress cut short her performance as she couldn’t breathe during the performance.

Jodie Comer faced difficulty in breathing

Jodie Comer told the audience that she couldn’t breathe because of the air. A stage manager helped her get off stage while she was just 10 minutes into it. After she left, the show was taken from the top with Comer’s understudy Dani Arlington taking over the role.