NYC air crisis: Jodie Comer leaves Broadway performance midway as she says she ‘can’t breathe’
Jodie Comer stopped her Broadway performance just 10 minutes into it.
While Jodie Comer has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the one-woman Broadway play ‘Prima Facie’, she didn’t have a great time performing in New York City. As NYC continues to face a severe air quality crisis with people complaining of breathing difficulties, the actress cut short her performance as she couldn’t breathe during the performance.
Jodie Comer faced difficulty in breathing
Jodie Comer told the audience that she couldn’t breathe because of the air. A stage manager helped her get off stage while she was just 10 minutes into it. After she left, the show was taken from the top with Comer’s understudy Dani Arlington taking over the role.
Currently, New York City is facing a severe air quality crisis as a result of Canadian wildfire smoke blowing in its direction. The residents report a yellow hue that has enveloped the city. People have been complaining of difficulty in breathing.
Meanwhile, Jodie Comer’s Prima Facie has been nominated for four Tony Awards, including for her performance as a lawyer.
