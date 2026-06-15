/'Not a penny': Oliver Tree family revealed why his family wouldn’t inherit his fortune

In a shocking turn of events, musician Oliver Tree has reportedly died. The California-born singer, best known for viral hits ‘’Alien Boy'' and ‘’Life Goes On,'' was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14. He was 32.

The singer-songwriter was reportedly among six passengers who died after two helicopters collided in southwest Rio de Janeiro. Days before the reported tragedy, Tree stated in an interview that none of his family members would inherit his wealth.

Why Oliver Tree said his family wouldn’t ‘get a penny’

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During an April 25 appearance on The Zack Sang Show podcast, he said that he believed any wealth generated from his career belonged to him alone.

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“I don’t believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it [a career] is mine. So when I die — I’ve set it up — my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one’s going to get a penny,” he said.

Known for hit songs such as “Life Goes On,” “Hurt” and “Miss You,” the late California-born artist net worth was estimated to be about $4 million, according to multiple outlets.

Talking further, he said, “If I have a wife or kids or anything, [they’re] not getting a f—ing penny,” he said during the interview. “I’ll get my kids through college. That’s the agreement. But there’s not going to be a silver spoon. They’re taken care of because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s. The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists.”

What Tree was doing in Brazil?

The was traveled to Brazil as part of the World Tour, and performed on June 6 in Sao Paulo. He was scheduled to perform in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, July 13.

Who Was Oliver Tree?