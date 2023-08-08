Nolan's Oppenheimer extends Imax 70mm run due to popular demand

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is now extending its 70mm run at Imax theatres in the US through the end of August because of popular demand. Earlier, the end date for Imax was August 17 but owing to a huge demand for it, the sale of these cinema tickets has been extended through August 31.

Prior to the release of his film, Christopher Nolan had announced that his film Oppenheimer will be best viewed in Imax 70mm format. He said it offers the “best possible experience” to see “Oppenheimer” because “the sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled.” Only 19 theatres in the US (and 30 worldwide) have the capability to play films in Imax 70mm, including the AMC Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles and the AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

An Imax 70mm experience is best for films like Oppenheimer

For the unversed, making a film in 70mm and the experience of it is cumbersome. It takes three days to make an Imax film print, and each one is crafted directly from Nolan’s film negative. In the case of “Oppenheimer,” which clocks in at three hours, physical reels are 11 miles long and weigh 600 pounds.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film has so far earned over $550 million at the global box office.

