Explained I No more ban on Pak artists in India but will Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam return to Bollywood?

What have we gained and what have we lost in these seven years of a meaningless ban on Pakistani artists working in India? It’s been a while since Fawad Khan became a heartthrob not just in Pakistan but in India after his TV serials Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar hooked us all to the TV screens. The craze for the actor only heightened and led to Bollywood offers to land on his doorstep. From Khoobsurat to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Kapoor & Sons, we have laughed, adored, and only loved his acting chops in the few Hindi films he has starred in. This is not just about one artist, but countless other names who we have loved and appreciated in our films and shows, until everything came to a pause.

What went wrong?

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was put into effect after the Uri terror attack in 2016. The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) made the resolution that they won't work with Pakistani artists after they cited “security” and “patriotism” as some reasons to not allow cross-border talent to perform in India and vice-versa.

It led to artists like Fawad, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and many musicians like Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to not collaborate with their Indian counterparts any more. But we have missed them, haven’t we?

What’s changed now?

The ban has now been called “a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace” by Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla, who presided over a petition filed by a cine worker to ban the Pakistani artists. The Bombay High Court ruled in favour of cross-border cultural exchange and said that this petition has “no merit in it”.

Defending their decision on calling out the petitioner, the two justices ruled: “Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquillity, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations.”

The court further observed that patriotism isn't demonstrated by hostility towards foreign nationals, particularly those from neighbouring countries.

But does it mean that Fawad, Mahira, and Atif will return?

It’s been seven years since no Pakistani talent has stepped foot on Indian soil, has collaborated on an Indian project, or has even been offered any role.

That could be because whoever wants to collaborate fears ostracisation from within the entertainment community in India or doesn’t feel the need to extend an olive branch to our neighbours.

In fact, Fawad, when questioned by US-based Variety magazine, on whether he will ever work in India again, said that it doesn’t depend on him but on whether they (Indians) want to work with him.

He said that fingers will be pointed at those people who want to work with him. He will do his work and go away but the consequences of that will hit hard on the person who works with him. He said that the same would have a bearing on him once he returns to Pakistan after having worked on an Indian project.

Fawad Khan did mention “never say never” and would be hopeful of a time when things ease out, as he has many friends in the Hindi film circle.

This does mean that Fawad is open to the idea of exploring a project in India if we extend one to him.

But what about others?

The last time Mahira Khan worked in India, her film with Shah Rukh Khan (Raees) got negative publicity. The next time she was spotted with an Indian actor (Ranbir Kapoor), she was mercilessly trolled for her choice of clothes and smoking a cigarette with him while no one raised an eyebrow at Kapoor who was practically doing the same thing. But we digress!

A larger topic here is whether this calling out of the ban on Pakistani artists means that they will return to India and dole out some gems.

Forget actors, let the musicians come back first and give us some new Sufi music or indie songs to groove to. We anyway do that via music streaming apps like Spotify, Gaana, and the like.

The most recent example is the worldwide sensation “Pasoori” by Pakistani artist Ali Sethi which everyone around the world fell in love with instantaneously after it debuted on Coke Studio Season 14.

The song became such an overnight sensation towards the end of the pandemic that you could hear everyone blasting the song through their speakers.

The song’s rage then translated into it being adapted for Indians and thus the song became “Pasoori Nu” and was sung by our very own Arijit Singh.

But imagine using the original in our films or adapting the song for Indian sensibilities with more colloquial Hindi-Urdu lyrics? Wouldn’t that be just amazing?

Also, can we just have a petition to bring back Atif Aslam? We miss you, Atif!



