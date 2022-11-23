Nicole Kidman to be honoured with AFI’s Life Achievement Award

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman will be honoured with AFI’s Life Achievement Award.

The award will be presented to Nicole Kidman on June 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She will become the 49th person and first Australian to receive this award.

Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees said, “Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon. She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honoured to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.”

Nicole Kidman is an Oscar-winning actress who’s considered one of the best of her generation. Some of her praise-worthy films include ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘The Hours’, ‘Rabbit Hole’, ‘Lion’, ‘Being The Ricardos’ and more.

She was most recently seen in HBO miniseries ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and Viking drama ‘The Northman’.