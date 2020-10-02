Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Rapper Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty. Three months back, Nicki broke her pregnancy news on her social media account.



By sharing her photos, she wrote "#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the good wishes,". The couple hasn't announced the good news on their social media and didn't reveal the gender of their little happiness.

The couple welcomed their first child on Wednesday (September 30) in Los Angeles. Nicki is planning for her family for some time now, last year, she announced her break from her work.



''I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checking me. Love you for LIFE.'' She tweeted last September.



Nicki started dating Kenneth in December 2018. On October 21 2019, the couple announced that they had officially married.