Nicki Minaj draws flak for suggesting COVID-19 vaccine leads to impotency

Nicki Minaj's latest tweets on covid vaccination have drawn flak on Twitter.



On Monday, Nicki Minaj explained her absence from Met Gala 2021 and stated that the event required guests to be vaccinated.



Minaj explained in a series of tweets about her doubts over covid vaccinations. The rapper stated she would only get immunized once she did enough research and recommended that everyone should wear masks and get the shots if they’re required to for work. Minaj missed the Met Gala this year which had a strict vaccine mandate. She also stated that as a young mother, she was avoiding public places in general.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021 ×

Minaj though faced backlash after tweeting about a friend of her cousin who developed swollen testicles and impotence after getting vaccinated against Covid-19.



"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied(sic)" tweeted Minaj.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021 ×

The tweet obviously did not go down well with most and resulted in several calling out Minaj over her ignorance.

Some pointed out to the rapper to tweet responsibly top her 22 million followers while others schooled her about the benefits of vaccines, debunking her notion on impotency.

Can’t believe the Met Gala failed to invite the biggest influencer of our times: Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 15, 2021 ×

Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today - but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021 ×

Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele. In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin's friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 13, 2021 ×

When a fan pointed out that Minaj had not made a public appearance in over a year, she pointed out that she has a young son at home and no support.

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021 ×

Minaj though later stated that she would eventually have to get vaccinated in order to go on tour.



Hours later Minaj reshared a few tweets where she was called out and denied suggesting that vaccine led to her friend's impotence.

Meanwhile, CNN brought Dr Anthony Fauci as a guest on one of its shows and asked him if there is any truth to Minaj's claims about vaccinated people possibly suffering from reproductive issues.



"The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no," responded the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "There's no evidence that it happens nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen."

