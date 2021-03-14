Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The cast of 'Stranger Things'. Photograph:( Twitter )
From BTS ruling the minds of the Kids to Stranger Things maintaining its magic, here's the full list of all who won.
The 2021 edition of Kids' Choice Awards were held virtually for the second time amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there will be any shortage of star power and award recognition.
With All That and Kenan & Kel alum Kenan Thompson on hosting duty and Justin Bieber as the event's highly anticipated performer, there was much to look forward to on awards' night. From BTS ruling the minds of the Kids to Stranger Things maintaining its magic, here's the full list of all who won.
Favourite Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Favourite Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Favourite Music Group:
BTS
Favourite Music Collaboration:
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, "Stuck With You"
Favourite Song:
BTS, "Dynamite"
Favourite Global Music Star:
BTS
Favourite Kids TV Show:
Alexa & Katie
Favourite Family TV Show:
Stranger Things
Favourite Reality Show:
America's Got Talent
Favourite Animated Series:
SpongeBob Square Pants
Favourite Female TV Star:
Millie Bobby Brown
Favourite Male TV Star:
Jace Norman
Favourite Movie:
Wonder Woman 1984
Favourite Movie Actress:
Millie Bobby Brown
Favourite Movie Actor:
Robert Downey Jr.
Favourite Animated Movie:
Soul
Favourite Voice From an Animated Movie:
Anna Kendrick
Favourite Female Social Star:
Charli D'Amelia
Favourite Male Social Star:
James Charles
Favourite Female Sports Star:
Simone Biles
Favourite Male Sports Star:
LeBron James
Favourite Video Game:
Among Us