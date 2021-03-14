Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The 2021 edition of Kids' Choice Awards were held virtually for the second time amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there will be any shortage of star power and award recognition.



With All That and Kenan & Kel alum Kenan Thompson on hosting duty and Justin Bieber as the event's highly anticipated performer, there was much to look forward to on awards' night. From BTS ruling the minds of the Kids to Stranger Things maintaining its magic, here's the full list of all who won.





Favourite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Favourite Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Favourite Music Group:

BTS

Favourite Music Collaboration:

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, "Stuck With You"

Favourite Song:

BTS, "Dynamite"

Favourite Global Music Star:

BTS

Favourite Kids TV Show:

Alexa & Katie

Favourite Family TV Show:

Stranger Things

Favourite Reality Show:

America's Got Talent

Favourite Animated Series:

SpongeBob Square Pants

Favourite Female TV Star:

Millie Bobby Brown

Favourite Male TV Star:

Jace Norman

Favourite Movie:

Wonder Woman 1984

Favourite Movie Actress:

Millie Bobby Brown

Favourite Movie Actor:

Robert Downey Jr.

Favourite Animated Movie:

Soul

Favourite Voice From an Animated Movie:

Anna Kendrick

Favourite Female Social Star:

Charli D'Amelia

Favourite Male Social Star:

James Charles

Favourite Female Sports Star:

Simone Biles

Favourite Male Sports Star:

LeBron James

Favourite Video Game:

Among Us



