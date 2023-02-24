Nick Jonas's new song video has a cameo by one-year-old daughter Malti; watch
Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers are ready to release their new track titled "Wings".
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is already a celebrity. Malti Marie might be an infant but she’s already got a music video to her credit thanks to her singer father. Nick Jonas recently teased his upcoming track titled “Wings” with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. Priyanka Chopra cheered for her husband with a video and you can spot Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the backstage area in it.
Priyanka captioned her post for Nick with, “Wings out now!!@jonasbrothers.” Nick reposted her post and wrote, “The Best”.
Nick, too, uploaded a video, informing fans about the latest track. In the video, you can hear Malti babble along. In the video, Nick says, “Ok, it is release night. Wings. New single from The Album. So excited about this new chapter, to be on this journey with all of you. Lots of exciting announcements and other things coming soon. Cheers…”.
“Wings” is a new song by The Jonas Brothers featuring all three – Joe, Nick and Kevin. The track is the first song from the band’s sixth studio album, titled The Album. The Album will release on May 12.
Priyanka and Nick revealed their daughter Malti’s face for the first time in public at Nick’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with Priyanka and the rest of the Jonas family.