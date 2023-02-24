Nick Jonas's new song video has a cameo by one-year-old daughter Malti; watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is already a celebrity. Malti Marie might be an infant but she’s already got a music video to her credit thanks to her singer father. Nick Jonas recently teased his upcoming track titled “Wings” with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. Priyanka Chopra cheered for her husband with a video and you can spot Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the backstage area in it.

Priyanka captioned her post for Nick with, “Wings out now!!@jonasbrothers.” Nick reposted her post and wrote, “The Best”.

Nick, too, uploaded a video, informing fans about the latest track. In the video, you can hear Malti babble along. In the video, Nick says, “Ok, it is release night. Wings. New single from The Album. So excited about this new chapter, to be on this journey with all of you. Lots of exciting announcements and other things coming soon. Cheers…”.