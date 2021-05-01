Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards 2021

After announcing Oscars nomination this year, Nick Jonas is all set to host Billboard Music Awards 2021. Complete list of nominees



On Friday, Dick Clark productions and NBC today announced that the crooner is set to host the musical event live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.



Later, the 'Sucker' singer also announced in his Instagram handle by posting a short clip of him with his Billboard trophy with a sticker on it reading, 'Best Host ever'.

“Joe – we did it. I – I don’t know how. We did it. Yeah. The preemptive ‘Best Host Ever’ award for the Billboard Music Awards on May 23 on NBC. It’s unbelievable – I know. Alright. Bye now,” he amusingly said while announcing the hosting.



The 28-year-old musician will serve as host after Kelly Clarkson — who served in the role over the past three years. Nick is a member of the three-time Billboard Music Award-winning trio Jonas Brothers.



On Friday, the Billboard Music Awards announced the nominees for the 2021 event, The Weeknd led with 16 nods, followed by rapper DaBaby with 11 nominations and the late Pop Smoke with 10 nods.