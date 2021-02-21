Nick Jonas to appear as both host and musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Nick Jonas will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut next week and will also perform as the musical guest. The singer will perform double duty on Saturday, February 27.



By sharing the exciting news, Nick wrote on his Instagram, ''A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!'' he wrote alongside the photo.

Although this is not the first time when he is performing on the show, Jonas has performed as a solo artist in 2016 and alongside his brothers, most recently in 2019. This will be his first time as the host.

Jonas is also the first celebrity of this current 46th season to appear with both titles.

By doubling the exciting level, the singer also announced that he’ll be performing his new song on Saturday Night Live. Nick's new song 'Spaceman' is set to be released on February 25. His wife Priyanka Chopra, also shared the news on her Instagram and wrote: “You’re going to crush it babe.”



The latest episode of SNL saw 'Bridgerton' heartthrob Regé-Jean Page as the host while rapper Bad Bunny performed.