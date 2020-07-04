Nick Cordero's wife doesn't know 'If he'll be able to work again' after contracting COVID-19

Broadway star Nick Cordero's battle with coronavirus complications is taking an extreme physical, emotional and financial toll on him and his family, revealed his wife Amanda Kloots.



According to a Magazine, in an Instagram Story on Friday, the 38-year-old fitness instructor- Kloots got candid about the realities of her husband's condition while addressing some negativity she's been seeing on social media, explaining that she has continued to focus on her business amid Cordero`s hospitalisation because she's unsure "if he'll be ever able to work again."

She said, "My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don't know if he'll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does. But, if he does make it, I don`t know when he`ll be able to work again."



Kloots, who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, continued, "I am a business owner. I've had my fitness business for four years. I`ve worked every single day of my life. I've never not worked. I work hard and I'm proud of that."

"There's a lot in my life that is uncertain right now. I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills are going to be. I haven't even tried to wrap my head around that yet. I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son that is one-year-old that I want to send to college one day, or at least give him whatever I can."



Kloots added, "So, I will work. I will continue to work. I will continue to create and I'll continue to try to share that with people."Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with coronavirus and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.



Amid his hospitalisation, the actor also had his right leg amputated and recently underwent a procedure to have his temporary pacemaker removed.