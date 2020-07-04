Nick Cordero's wife doesn't know 'If he'll be able to work again' after contracting COVID-19

Canadian actor Nick Cordero and wife Amanda Kloots Photograph:( Twitter )
Amid his hospitalisation, Nick Cordero also had his right leg amputated and recently underwent a procedure to have his temporary pacemaker removed.
Broadway star Nick Cordero's battle with coronavirus complications is taking an extreme physical, emotional and financial toll on him and his family, revealed his wife Amanda Kloots.
According to a Magazine, in an Instagram Story on Friday, the 38-year-old fitness instructor- Kloots got candid about the realities of her husband's condition while addressing some negativity she's been seeing on social media, explaining that she has continued to focus on her business amid Cordero`s hospitalisation because she's unsure "if he'll be ever able to work again."
It’s day 90. ⠀ I want to give a huge shout out to the Health Hero’s that are taking care of my husband. Ninety days of extraordinary care and when he was COVID positive they were risking their lives to save his. ⠀ I sit in the hospital and watch the nurses monitor every machine, fix all his lines, watch his levels, turn him, bathe him, attend to his dressings, administer medicines and then ask ME if I need anything...water or crackers?!?! They are absolutely incredible and Elvis and I will always be grateful. ⠀ In efforts to give back Anna and I created a business, @hooray.for, and are giving 50% of the proceeds from the Health Hero’s and Life t-shirt designs to help COVID response. This virus is a real thing and needs to be taken seriously and stopped. We will always do what we can to support that 🤍. We are proud to partner with @bunlimited - a water-based screen printing company that assists in design, prints, and fulfills all our orders!
She said, "My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don't know if he'll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does. But, if he does make it, I don`t know when he`ll be able to work again."
Kloots, who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, continued, "I am a business owner. I've had my fitness business for four years. I`ve worked every single day of my life. I've never not worked. I work hard and I'm proud of that."
Here’s hoping for a good week. Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer. “Whatever you ask for in prayer you will receive if you have faith. “- Matthew 21:22 🙏🏻
"There's a lot in my life that is uncertain right now. I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills are going to be. I haven't even tried to wrap my head around that yet. I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son that is one-year-old that I want to send to college one day, or at least give him whatever I can."
Kloots added, "So, I will work. I will continue to work. I will continue to create and I'll continue to try to share that with people."Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with coronavirus and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.
Amid his hospitalisation, the actor also had his right leg amputated and recently underwent a procedure to have his temporary pacemaker removed.