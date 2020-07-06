Nick Cordero, Broadway star, dies at 41 after battling with COVID-19 for months

Broadway star Nick Cordero died of coronavirus complications on Sunday night. The actor , known for his roles in `Rock of Ages,` `Waitress,` `Bullets Over Broadway` and `A Bronx Tale The Musical,` was battling the deadly virus for several months.



His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the sad announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday night.

Cordero was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19 in March earlier this year. He was given a temporary pacemaker and had to undergo a leg amputation while being treated for the disease. The actor was in a medically induced coma and was in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days and suffered from additional complications, like lung infections and septic shock.



His wife, Amanda had been giving regular updates on Cordero`s status on her Instagram stories throughout his hospital stay. Most recently she told TV presenter Gayle King that he would likely need a double lung transplant if he survived.

Many people showed their support with posts and videos using #WakeUpNick.



Cordero made his debut on Broadway stage in 2012 for `Rock of Ages` as Dennis and Record Company Man. Cordero earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his role of Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen`s `Bullets Over Broadway.`



He also appeared as Earl in `Waitress,` leaving to play Sonny in `A Bronx Tale The Musical,` for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award.



He also made a name in television, had guest roles in `Queer as Folk` and `Lilyhammer,` and had recurring roles as Victor Lugo in `Blue Bloods` and as Anthony Marino in `Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.`



Cordero is survived by his wife, who was a former Radio City Rockette and dancer, and their son, Elvis.

(With inputs from ANI)