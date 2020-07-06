Nick Cordero, Broadway star, dies at 41 after battling with COVID-19 for months

File image of Nick Cordero Photograph:( Twitter )
Nick Cordero was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19 in March earlier this year.
Broadway star Nick Cordero died of coronavirus complications on Sunday night. The actor , known for his roles in `Rock of Ages,` `Waitress,` `Bullets Over Broadway` and `A Bronx Tale The Musical,` was battling the deadly virus for several months.
His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the sad announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday night.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
Cordero was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19 in March earlier this year. He was given a temporary pacemaker and had to undergo a leg amputation while being treated for the disease. The actor was in a medically induced coma and was in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days and suffered from additional complications, like lung infections and septic shock.
His wife, Amanda had been giving regular updates on Cordero`s status on her Instagram stories throughout his hospital stay. Most recently she told TV presenter Gayle King that he would likely need a double lung transplant if he survived.
Many people showed their support with posts and videos using #WakeUpNick.
Cordero made his debut on Broadway stage in 2012 for `Rock of Ages` as Dennis and Record Company Man. Cordero earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination for his role of Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen`s `Bullets Over Broadway.`
He also appeared as Earl in `Waitress,` leaving to play Sonny in `A Bronx Tale The Musical,` for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk award.
He also made a name in television, had guest roles in `Queer as Folk` and `Lilyhammer,` and had recurring roles as Victor Lugo in `Blue Bloods` and as Anthony Marino in `Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.`
Cordero is survived by his wife, who was a former Radio City Rockette and dancer, and their son, Elvis.
(With inputs from ANI)