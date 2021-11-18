News anchor reacts to viral 'You' confusion video; was the joke on the viewers?

Days after news anchor Laura Ingraham attained superstardom on social media as she discussed the Netflix show 'You' with Raymond Arroyo- she has responded to the viral video during an episode on her show.



On her show, 'The Ingraham Angle' Ingraham and panellist Raymond Arroyo got into a hilarious banter over the popular thriller, where Arroyo kept referring to the show and Ingraham seemingly mistook his statements for being about her own show.



"Wait, wait, wait. When did I mention measles?" she asked after Arroyo said he had seen an episode of 'You' featuring the disease.



"It was on 'You', it was on 'You'," Arroyo kept saying. The host, equally lost, responded “I’ve never had measles. What are you talking about, this is stupid!"

Turns out the banter was completely a planned one.



On Wednesday night, Ingraham and Arroyo addressed the moment on her show.



The two first responded to comedian Andy Richter who reacting to the viral video had said that the reactions to the hilarious video made him feel as though he's "wasted the last 35 years of" his life.



"I think people are craving something authentic and real and they got a bit of that," Arroyo said.



"You know what I think Raymond?" Ingraham asked. "I think there are a lot of liberals out there who don't like conservatives having fun. That's what I think."



"You know what else I think? I think they haven't gotten a laugh in like 30 years and a thing that we practised for, what, like, 30 seconds, we got like 20 million views on YouTube," she further added.



In fact, 'You' star Penn Badgley was the first one to point out on Twitter that the banter was a planned one.

"It’s gotta be a bit," the 35-year-old actor insisted. "Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off."



For its official account, Netflix replied, "100% a bit."

"Definitely a bit," Badgley later tweeted. "His delivery is great tho."

Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho https://t.co/8UFfy7IpZf — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021 ×

Arroyo later confirmed in several tweets that the conversation was 'totally scripted' and 'totally intentional'.

Now that the truth has been revealed, does the viral clip appear that funny?