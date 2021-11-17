'It was on 'You!': News anchor fails to understand Netflix show reference on live TV, watch

Who would have thought that a show on something as serious as measles could turn hilarious in a matter of seconds? But that's exactly what happened when news anchor Laura Ingraham of Fox News failed to understand a Netflix reference made by a guest on her show 'The Ingraham Angle'. During a conversation on measles, panellist Raymond Arroyo made a reference to the hugely popular show 'You' where Joe’s (Penn Badgley) son Henry gets sick after contracting the disease from an unvaccinated family. The reference was completely lost on Ingraham. What ensued was a hilarious miscommunication on Live television much to the amusement of the viewers.



“You know I was watching an episode of 'You' where measles came up," Arroyo said in the middle of a discussion. He was though immediately interrupted by the baffled host asked, “Wait, wait, wait, when did I mention measles?”

Instead of giving clarity, Arroyo continued saying, "I don’t know. It was on 'You'."



“What was on me? What are you talking about? Is Raymond even hearing what I’m saying? “I never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode, is this a joke?" a confused Ingraham continued.



The conversation just didn't see a logical end, as the Arroyo continued saying, "It was on You, it was on You,. The host, equally lost, responded “I’ve never had measles. What are you talking about, this is stupid!"



Arroyo, still determined to get his point across, continued saying that it was an episode on a show. “What’s it called?” Ingraham desperately wants to know now. “You, You, it’s called You."



“There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?" the host inquires before Arroyo completely gave up and moved to the other point in the discussion.

And this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time: pic.twitter.com/Kf3jHXUliQ — Jay Lawrence (@jaylawrence91) November 16, 2021 ×

Of course, Twitter had the last laugh as people shared the clip multiple times. Pen Badgely too responded to the hilarious clip as he tweeted, "Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho"

Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho https://t.co/8UFfy7IpZf — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021 ×

SNL cannot I have written it better



I cannot believe that this was an intentional skit https://t.co/LjuNYzwC1V — ⚡️✨🌟💥⭐️💫🔥☄️⚡️✨🌟 (@JIMrichards1010) November 16, 2021 ×

Might be the funniest shit I’ve seen in years 😂 https://t.co/ZzbDuUK3a0 — Kaitlyn Heuer (@kmheu) November 16, 2021 ×

I have watched this so many times today lmaooo 😂💀 https://t.co/lB6LNAAaGl — Hilary (@hilaryynathalyy) November 16, 2021 ×

Many feel that the conversation may have been intentional. Or not. But that's for You, the reader- not the show- to decide.