Netizens find this viral clip of alternative ending of Titanic 'hilarious'

Netizens can’t believe this could be the alternative ending for superhit Hollywood film Titanic!

Making rounds on the internet is a clip from the climax of ‘Titanic’ with a surprisingly funny ending including Gloria Stuart being seen throwing away the ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace into the ocean by the ship crew that has spent years searching for the massively gorgeous jewel.

The tweet featuring the alternative climax was shared by movie buff Pat Brennan who shows how the ending scene would have turned out if a sequence of events would change in the climax.

The video shows how older Rose (played by Gloria) is surrounded by the treasure hunter Brock Lovett and his team, who had been looking for the precious jewel all along with advanced mini submarines and other technology. As she throws it into the ocean in front of them, one of the crew members is heard saying: “That really sucks lady!”

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021 ×

The two-minute twenty second video clip has been viewed over 1.3 million times on the social media platform since it was posted last week. Pat captioned and said that this ending to Titanic is “hilarious” and would have absolutely ruined the film for him. We think so too!

Netizens have been sharing the video as most express in disbelief if this is even “legit”.

Check out some reactions here:

This cannot be real — meghan bobb (@Meg_Bobb) February 16, 2021 ×

For reasons that escape me, that’s the one part of this that made it into the final version. pic.twitter.com/OnI3w5GoTi — Defund the Police (@CardMeHD) February 17, 2021 ×

My biggest issue is that he already has a submarine capable of reaching the diamond, he could just circle back and send it down again 🤣 so, why the freakout? — holistic missile (@SlatenDesiree) February 17, 2021 ×