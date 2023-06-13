Netizens disgusted with The Weeknd for 'gross' sex scene in The Idol

The internet seems to be extremely upset with The Weeknd, known as Abel Tesfaye, for taking part in a graphic sex scene. The scene from recently released HBO show The Idol, has left viewers shocked and disgusted because it imitates a rape scene. The controversial scene features the pop singer’s character as he plays a club owner and cult leader Tedros. He is seen engaging in intimate acts in the film with Lily Rose Depp’s character, Jocelyn. People think that the scene crossed the line and was in bad taste. Netizens unhappy with The Weeknd

The said sex scene is part of an episode that dropped recently. After the episode released, fans of The Weeknd expressed their disappointment with the singer. One Twitter user even recorded and reshared the scene on his profile stating that it has forever changed his perception of The Weeknd. Watching The Idol you can see the crumbs of what the show could have been. Lily Rose Depp is great but can only do so much with what she’s given. Sam Levinson and The Weeknd really bring it down especially this episode.The rest of the cast is great but the writing YIKES. #theidol pic.twitter.com/zqBJz9eTqz — Luis (@CultureElixir) June 12, 2023 × The Idol isn’t like porn because it’s nasty. It’s like porn because the sex scenes in it are hardly believable. As much as Mr. The Weeknd tries to be sadistic cult leader, he comes across as a porn parody version of one. I was laughing through this entire sequence. https://t.co/rXYDWRccVr — karthik puru (@karthikpuru91) June 12, 2023 × People unhappy with dialogues too

Not just the visual elements in the scene but people are displeased with the dialogues. The deadpan delivery of lines by Tesfaye, including one particularly explicit comment, made some viewers uncomfortable. People are now calling for boycotting Abel’s music.

Prior to its release, The Idol had already faced accusations of being disturbing and torture porn. Many found fault with the writing, deeming it terrible and lacking authenticity.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.