Deepika Padukone's first poster from 'Project K' released, netizens compare it with 'Dune'

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Ashwin's pan-Indian film, starring megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, will be high on action and VFX. Multiple reports have suggested that many prolific Hollywood action directors have been hired.

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today, and to make her day extra special, the makers of her most anticipated film, 'Project K,' have revealed the first look of Deepika from the film. Many sources have revealed that Nag Ashwin's directorial has a futuristic setup.

The poster showed Deepika standing on the edge of the mountain, and her face is invisible as she's posing against the Sun.

The film's production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared the poster on their social media handles: "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday."

In the poster, the 'Channai Express' actress is sporting short hair, gloves, and an asymmetrical dress with boots.
"A hope in the dark," the poster reads.

Soon after the intriguing poster was released, fans were quick to compare it with Zendaya's look from 'Dune.'

Reacting to the poster, one user commented, "Am I the only one seeing Zendaya from Dune in this poster?"

''Man, this is giving vibes like Dune,'' another user commented. 

"I don't know if I'm the only one, but this is really giving me Dune vibes," a third user wrote.

Check all the reactions below: 

The film has been made on a sprawling budget by Vyjayanthi Movies, the biggest Telugu film production company. 

 

Topics