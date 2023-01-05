Deepika Padukone's first poster from 'Project K' released, netizens compare it with 'Dune'
Story highlights
Ashwin's pan-Indian film, starring megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, will be high on action and VFX. Multiple reports have suggested that many prolific Hollywood action directors have been hired.
Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today, and to make her day extra special, the makers of her most anticipated film, 'Project K,' have revealed the first look of Deepika from the film. Many sources have revealed that Nag Ashwin's directorial has a futuristic setup.
The poster showed Deepika standing on the edge of the mountain, and her face is invisible as she's posing against the Sun.
The film's production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared the poster on their social media handles: "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday."
In the poster, the 'Channai Express' actress is sporting short hair, gloves, and an asymmetrical dress with boots.
"A hope in the dark," the poster reads.
Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday.#ProjectK #HBDDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/XfCbKapf25— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) January 5, 2023
Soon after the intriguing poster was released, fans were quick to compare it with Zendaya's look from 'Dune.'
Reacting to the poster, one user commented, "Am I the only one seeing Zendaya from Dune in this poster?"
''Man, this is giving vibes like Dune,'' another user commented.
"I don't know if I'm the only one, but this is really giving me Dune vibes," a third user wrote.
Check all the reactions below:
Idk if I'm the only one but this is really giving me Dune vibes https://t.co/1v141gkv9l— sh (@waynegilante) January 5, 2023
Trending #Dune already pic.twitter.com/DQLzGi0vfk— Murali Manohar (@Murali91Manohar) January 5, 2023
Am I the only one who is getting 'Dune' vibes..#ProjectK #DeepikaPadukone #Prabhas #NagAshwin pic.twitter.com/LRBo4VVo5o— Varun Aryen (@varun_aryen) January 5, 2023
Project K that is Kalki, the 10th avatar that is said to be appear when mankind is almost at the edge of collapsing and now seeing the posters with the shades of dune and mad max, project K is definitely a first Indian post apocalyptic movie. #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/H9X4LRi4yq— VIJAY REDDY (@the1__whoknocks) January 5, 2023
Project K is Dune movie 😤 https://t.co/VvnKfXo363— BigDeePee (@TrustMeBro18) January 5, 2023
Nag Ashwin: Ctrl C + Ctrl V "Dune" = Project K poster#ProjectK #HBDDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/9I4hk9kJLD— Geralt (@Geralt31065966) January 5, 2023
The film has been made on a sprawling budget by Vyjayanthi Movies, the biggest Telugu film production company.