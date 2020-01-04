Netflix's romantic thriller 'You' confirmed for season 3?

The season 2 of Netflix’s romantic thriller show ‘You’ has been making quite a bit of noise with viewers debating what the climax of the season meant for them. After becoming the most-talked-about-show in 2018 and then reclaiming that position in 2019, there is news that Netflix will bring it back for a third season.

‘You’ has Penn Badgley as the protagonist (actually antagonist we love to hate) who plays stalker/serial killer to girls he fancies in every season.

Watch season 2 trailer here:

In an interview with ET, Penn accidentally hinted at getting a third season for the show ‘You’. He said, "...There's something to the fact that men behave the way they do, and women tend to not do the same thing. So what is that? I don't know, but I feel like that's what we see is that she doesn't appear to be the same kind of person; she doesn't appear to be the same kind of predator... Dare I say, I think in the third season...."

As soon as he said it, he realised that he accidentally made a breach of contract and then started stuttering to cover up his tracks and deny he knows anything about season 3 of ‘You’.

For those who are yet to watch season 2 of Netflix's ‘You’, there are spoilers ahead. The climax of season 2 had Penn stalk another woman and viewers think it could be his mother who abandoned him. Season 2 indulges major time in flashbacks of kid Penn remembering the times spent with his mother and how she leaves him on the pretext of letting him play on the beach.