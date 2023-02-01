Netflix to celebrate Yash Chopra’s legacy through series The Romantics

Netflix will soon be celebrating the legacy of Indian producer Yash Chopra who revolutionised the genre of romance with evergreen films. The OTT will premiere a one-of-a-kind docu-series titled The Romantics. In an official statement, the makers said, “The star-studded, four-part docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood a household name globally. The global streaming giant will release the trailer of the docu-series in 190 countries tomorrow. It will also subtitle the trailer in 32+ world languages, given the reach of Bollywood across the world and the impact that YRF has had in shaping the equity of Hindi film industry worldwide for 50+ years.”

Speaking about the achievements of Yash Chopra, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, added, “Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra’s films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we’re partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history.”

India’s Father of Romance, Yash Chopra, is credited with making the careers of many movie stars of today who thrived courtesy his films. Yash Chopra started his career with Dhool Ka Phool in 1959. In a career over 50 years, he became known for some iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more.

His production company, Yash Raj Films, is currently enjoying its moment with its latest release, Pathaan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.