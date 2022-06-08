'The Gray Man' teaser: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans engage in a ruthless fight

As a part of its geeked week, Netflix on June 7 teased its fans with the first clip of Hollywood's highly anticipated film, ‘The Gray Man’. For the unversed, Geeked Week is an event when OTT streaming platforms drop exclusive footage from their upcoming films and announcements.

Since the trailer for the film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details about the film. Therefore, the makers of the film have released a 1 minute 57-second long video clip showcasing a face-off battle between actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Actor Ana de Armas who plays the role of an agent also appears in the clip at the end of the video.

‘The Gray Man’, is an action spy thriller which will be available to stream on Netflix from July 22.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, also marks the Hollywood debut of Indian star Dhanush, who was missing from the video clip. The Russo brothers have previously given successful hits like 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame', and so on.

Watch the 'The Gray Man' clip here:-

About 'The Gray Man'

‘The Gray Man’ is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller action film. The film also stars Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard in significant roles.

Based on the novel ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely serve as screenwriters, while its producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.