'The Gray Man' trailer: It's Ryan Gosling vs Chris Evans in Russo Brothers' action thriller

After teasing fans with numerous stills of the film, the trailer of 'The Gray Man' was finally unveiled on Tuesday. The film features Ryan Gosling in the titular role and boasts of an impressive star cast which includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page and others.



The synopsis of the film narrates the story of CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back.

Watch the trailer of 'The Gray Man' here:





The trailer showcases high-octane stunts performed by the lead actors. Indian film star Dhanush also makes a brief appearance in the trailer in a scene that has him fighting Gosling's character.



The film is set to release exclusively on Netflix on July 22.