Netflix releases trailer of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: Watch

Netflix has dropped the much-anticipated trailer for its upcoming documentary series, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, offering a gripping glimpse into the complexities of the infamous Sheena Bora case. Directed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy, this four-episode docuseries is set to unravel the enigmatic layers surrounding one of India's most debated murder cases. Produced by US-based MakeMake in collaboration with the India Today Group, the series is scheduled to premiere on February 23.

A statement from the makers highlighted the documentary's exploration of the Sheena Bora case, which garnered significant media attention and sent shockwaves through Mumbai's high society. Delving into the aftermath of the alleged murder, the series aims to shed light on the intricate dynamics of the Mukerjea and Bora families, forever altering their lives and captivating the nation with its unravelling secrets.

“The trailer gives audiences a peek into the documentary, shedding light on the infamous alleged murder case that sparked intense media interest. What unfolded after shook Mumbai’s high society and the country at large, forever altering the lives of the Mukerjea and Bora families. Navigating through conflicting initial reports, the docuseries presents both sides of the narrative, offering a glimpse into the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family and the secrets that unravelled and destroyed lives,” the statement read.

Behind closed doors, this family conceals more than just secrets. Dive into the murder case that once sent shockwaves across the nation in The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, releasing on 23 February only on Netflix.

The docuseries presents a comprehensive overview of the case, offering insights into the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family and the events that led to the tragic demise of Sheena Bora. With unprecedented access to key individuals involved in the case, including Indrani Mukerjea and her daughter Vidhie, the documentary promises to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the motives behind Sheena's mysterious disappearance.