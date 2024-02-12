Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic stroke: Know all about the condition here!

Renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after reportedly complaining of chest pain. The latest update on his health, as shared by the hospital, reveals that he has been diagnosed with an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke) of the brain.

An official statement from Apollo Hospitals stated, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary investigations were carried out, including an MRI of the brain, confirming an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke). Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented, and has consumed a soft diet."

What is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke?

Ischemic cerebrovascular stroke, often referred to simply as an ischemic stroke, is a serious medical condition that occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is blocked or reduced. This interruption in blood flow deprives brain cells of oxygen and nutrients, leading to cellular damage and potentially permanent neurological deficits. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for ischemic strokes is crucial for early detection and effective management of this life-threatening condition.

Causes

Ischemic strokes typically occur as a result of arterial blockages within the brain. The most common cause of these blockages is the formation of blood clots, which can develop within blood vessels supplying the brain or travel from other parts of the body, such as the heart or arteries in the neck.

Other factors that can contribute to the development of ischemic strokes include:

Atherosclerosis: Buildup of plaque within arteries, narrowing the blood vessels and restricting blood flow.

Cardiovascular conditions: Heart disease, irregular heart rhythms (such as atrial fibrillation), and heart valve disorders can increase the risk of blood clots forming and travelling to the brain.

High blood pressure: Hypertension can damage blood vessel walls, making them more susceptible to blockages.

Diabetes: Poorly managed diabetes can lead to vascular complications and increase the risk of stroke.

Smoking: Tobacco use is a significant risk factor for stroke, as it damages blood vessels and promotes the formation of blood clots.

Symptoms

The symptoms of an ischemic stroke can vary depending on the location and severity of the blockage within the brain. Common signs and symptoms include:

Sudden weakness or numbness, typically on one side of the body

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech (aphasia)

Confusion, dizziness, or loss of balance

Visual disturbances, such as blurred or double vision

Severe headache, often accompanied by nausea or vomiting

Trouble walking or coordinating movements