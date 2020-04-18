Netflix releases ten educational documentaries on YouTube for free amid COVID-19

Netflix released 10 of its educational documentaries on Youtube for free as it would help teachers to screen for their virtual classrooms.

Watch: 'Contagion' to 'Simpsons', movies-shows that predicted coronavirus years ago

Due to the pandemic, the whole world has come to a standstill and it has confined millions of students to their homes. Now most have shifted to the virtual tools to keep the classes running.

Watch: Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez reveal premiere date of their Netflix film ' Mrs Serial Killer'



For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. Netflix said in a statement. “However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel…We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world.”

The company’s free documentaries include the David Attenborough-narrated 'Our Planet', which explores wonders of the natural world, and Ava DuVeray’s '13th', which examines the 13th Amendment, mass criminalization, and the American prison industry, 'Abstract: The Art of Design', which features visionary designers in the arts and sciences, 'Babies', which focuses on newborns.

The streaming platform is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&As, available for each documentary.

In pics: Here is your go-to guide of everything new you can watch this April

The documentaries are only available in English but the subtitles will be available in different languages later in the week.



One of the most-watched streaming platforms charges a monthly subscription fee from users to avail its services.