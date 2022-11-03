Netflix hit show ‘The Sandman’ renewed for season 2

Netflix's highly acclaimed show by Neil Gaiman, 'The Sandman,' has been renewed for season 2. Following the success of season 1, the streaming giant has officially given the green light to the second season.



Netflix announced the renewal via an intense short clip that reads, ''The Dream Continues.''



"Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix." Says @neilhimself: "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them... Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. "And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell," the tweet reads.

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix



Says @neilhimself: “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them…Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell” pic.twitter.com/WKiWp7IDkk — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) November 3, 2022 ×

More details about the second season have been kept under wraps.

Neil Gaiman, the writer of the original comic series and co-creator of the Netflix show, also reacted to the news.

Sharing the same clip, Neil wrote, "The rumours are true."

"Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened. bring 'The Sandman's stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew; they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell''. Gaiman said in a separate statement, via Variety.

The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen... has indeed happened... pic.twitter.com/zc5CrhsdZK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022 ×

The series stars actor Tom Sturridge as the god of dreams, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, and others.

The show released in August this year opened up with great reviews from critics and audiences alike. Calling the fantasy series one of the best shows of 2022, WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review,

The Sandman', the Netflix series that is, respects his source material but the writing is thankfully not worshipful -- something that sunk Snyder's 'Watchmen'. The writers realise that the comic book series was a product of its time and some of the aspects have not aged well. The show both adapts and engages with its source material in meaningful ways. Also, here the writers pick and choose as to what to include, a wise decision as the 'Sandman' storyline is absolutely immense in scope and if every single thing was crammed in 50-60 minutes of television, even some of the major characters will get a shot or two. Read the full review here.