Netflix changes how it comes up with most-popular lists, adds 'view' count

Netflix is changing the metrics for coming out with its top-ranking content lists. The shows and films will have to also have “views” in addition to clocking the highest viewing time to land on the weekly most-watched lists for the streamer. The new “view” tally comes from dividing the total time spent watching a series or movie in a given week by the running time to arrive at the number of Netflix accounts that watched a series or movie. It doesn’t, however, take into account if an account has watched a film/show multiple times.

To come up with the most popular list on the streamer, Netflix is bringing in more elements. The streamer announced that this new move is aimed at helping films and shows with shorter running times to not fall short of numbers. For the week starting June 12 to 18, Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 had 88.4 million hours of viewing time worldwide. It has 42.8 million views. On the TV side, season six of Black Mirror clocked 58.7 million views, but the final season of Never Have I Ever had more accounts watching on average — 11.5 million vs. 11.3 million for Black Mirror.

Netflix is also tweaking its all-time top 10 lists by extending the time frame from 28 to 91 days or four weeks to 13 weeks. This will help to give shows and films a bigger window for the streamer to know their long-term popularity. For Netflix, in this regard, Squid Game leads every other title. Next in line is Wednesday which moved ahead of Stranger Things season 4 in the English-language series list.

Among the all-time top 10 for English-language series are the limited series The Queen’s Gambit and season one of The Watcher.

