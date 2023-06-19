Nepal bans screening of all Hindi movies over ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ dialogue in Adipurush

Om Raut's Adipurush has become the talk of the entire country. The movie featuring Prabhas as Lord Rama has been continuously facing backlash for several reasons. Some are calling out the movie for its controversial and cringe-worthy dialogues, while others have slammed the way they have presented the deities in the movie.



Apart from this, the movie is also facing massive backlash in Nepal over its controversial dialogues, in which they have mentioned Sita as the daughter of India. Days after slamming the movie, on Monday, all Hindi movies including Adipurush, were banned in Nepal.



As per PTI, the screening of the movie was halted nationwide after it was banned in the capital of Kathmandu and the tourist city of Pokhara.



Police personnel were deployed across 17 halls in Kathmandu to ensure that no Hindi film was screened.

On Sunday, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah said in a statement that no Hindi film will be allowed to run in Kathmandu until the dialogue "Janaki is a daughter of India" is removed not just in Nepal but also in India.

”Screening of all the Hindi films will be barred within Kathmandu Metropolitan City from Monday, June 19, as the objectionable words in the dialogue of the film ‘Adipurush’ has not yet been removed,” the Kathmandu mayor said in a Facebook post.

Why did Nepal ban the film?

As per Hindu mythology, Sita, also known as Janaki, was the daughter of King Janak and was born in Janakpur, which is located in present-day Nepal. Sita's birthplace has been a subject of debate over the past year.



FIR lodged against the movie -

On Monday, an FIR was lodged against the makers and the star cast of the recently-released movie at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh in north India. Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's national spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi has filed a complaint and has claimed that the movie was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the image of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues and objectionable costumes.

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Ever since the film has been released in theatres, it has been embroiled in controversies.