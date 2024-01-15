Neha Dhupia to make a comeback with the sixth season of No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia, acclaimed actress and trailblazing entrepreneur, is set to captivate audiences once again as she unveils the highly-anticipated 6th season of her widely popular podcast, No Filter Neha in video format. As the creative force behind the show, Neha has not only been its creator but also the driving force as a producer behind its immense success.

No Filter Neha has been a pioneering force in the podcasting landscape, predating the widespread popularity of podcasts in India. Neha Dhupia's unique approach to unfiltered conversations with celebrities has struck a chord with listeners, making the show a staple in the digital entertainment realm. What makes the proposition of the new season even more exciting is that this season will have a video-first approach and release on JioTV ensuring a much wider reach for each episode. This season the guest list includes exciting names with confirmed names of Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff amongst many others.

"I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of No Filter Neha in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry," expressed Neha Dhupia.

The new season with a video-first approach will be available for the viewers on JioTV – a LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited with 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres.