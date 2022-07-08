Neetu Kapoor celebrates birthday with family in London, Alia Bhatt's sweet post

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 63rd birthday today and the beautiful actress rang in her birthday with her daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their few family friends in London.



Her birthday was made extra special with the heartwarming wishes from her millions of fans and family members too.



Alia Bhatt, who is now her daughter-in-law, also shared a special post for the veteran actress. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia shared a rare photo with Neetu from her wedding festivities.



In the photo, they both are twinning in yellow outfits and are kissing each other. Sharing the picture, soon-to-be mom Alia sweetly wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul ..My mother-in-law/friend//sooon to be dadi maaaaa ..love you so s much!!!❤️.''

Reposting the same photo on her Insta, Neetu wrote, ''Love you so much''





Her daughter Ridhima also shared a sweet msg for her mother on her Instagram, ''Happiest Birthday lifeline Love you always & forever ❤️🧿'' she captioned the post.

Ridhima also shared videos from the night celebration showing Neetu enjoying the night with her close friends and family including Reema Jain, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and others.



The 'JugJugg jeeyo' actress has also shared some videos from her birthday party.