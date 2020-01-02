Neena Gupta starrer 'The Last Colour' in the running for Best Picture nomination at the Oscars

Celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna's debut film 'The Last Colour' is in the running in the Best Picture category at the Oscars 2020. An elated Khanna shared a screenshot of the films that are eligible for the final round of voting for Best Picture category on Twitter where his film finds a mention.



Khanna tweeted, "I don’t know what happens after this moment. But this moment is everything. To be on this list of BEST FEATURE FILMS 2019.” He wrote in his other tweet, “To live for this moment. Absolutely yesssss. @Neenagupta001” and added, “My heart is dancing. Thank you Neena ji for believing in my humble story."

BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART.



Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture.

Expressing his excitement, Khanna tweeted, “I need sometime to absorb this. Holyyyyy Godddd. @Neenagupta001 thank you for believing in me. Love and respect you very muchhhh. @Jitendra_siffcy @KaulPoonam @jayisready.”



Neena Gupta too responded to Khanna's tweet and wrote, "Cant believe am soooo happy.”

The film though has a long shot at making to the final list of nominations. It is at present among 344 films that are eligible for the next round of voting.



'The Last Colour' features Gupta as a widow and deals with taboo surrounding widows in India, mainly in Vrindavan and Varanasi. The film revolves around a 9-year old tightrope walker who befriends one such a widow and promises to add color to her life. It is adapted from Khanna’s own book of the same name.

This is going to be the biggest achievement of my human life. I put Neena ji’s name next to Meryl Streep’s name on Oscar list.

This is going to be the biggest achievement of my human life. I put Neena ji's name next to Meryl Streep's name on Oscar list.

I thank the Universe for reconfirming my faith in miracles-hardwork-dedications-blessings. #TheLastColor @Neenagupta001

Members of the Academy will cast their votes on Saturday based on which the final list of nominations for Oscars 2020 will be announced. The nominations for Oscars 2020 will be announced the morning of January 13th, 2020.