NCB gives clean chit to Karan Johar's 2019 party video

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to filmmaker Karan Johar's party video from 2019 that had gone viral over accusations of consumption of drugs.

The party video again went viral in the wake of NCB investigation into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

According to a report in Zee News, officials have given a clean chit to the controversial party video which was recorded at the filmmaker's home. It has also been revealed that the white line seen in the video is nothing but a mere reflection of the tube light.

Karan Johar had earlier taken to the social media to issue a clarification on the viral video. He said he does not encourage consumption of drugs.

The note read, "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019 at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE."

Actors like Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, Shakun Batra and others were filmed enjoying at a party. Their non-chalant demeanour set many thinking they were consuming drugs.

The video went viral after an MLA from Punjab named Manjinder S Sirsa tweeted: "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09."

The 'Udta Bollywood' connotation comes from a Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-movie 'Udta Punjab' that explored the drug problem in the state.