Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's love story is soon going to be a documentary on Netflix

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story will soon be on OTT. The newly married couple's story is going to be a documentary soon on OTT platform Netflix.



The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. Ahead of the release of the documentary, Netflix unveiled a few unseen romantic photos of the couple." These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars. BRB, we`re doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY`RE coming to Netflix.. it's beyond a fairy tale," a post read on Netflix India's Instagram account.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, Director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh."



Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.