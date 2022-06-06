Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to enter wedlock on June 9; couple invites Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Actress Nayanthara, who has given several breakthrough performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, is finally going to get hitched to her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan soon. The two lovebirds are all set to enter wedlock and embrace matrimony with open arms.

After dating each other for nearly seven years, the two have decided to make things official. As per reports, they will tie the knot in Chennai on Thursday, June 9. And, it is being speculated that the wedding ceremonies will take place at a resort near East Coast Road.

For their special day, they have also invited Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Over the weekend, a picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh posing next to the Tamil Nadu CM surfaced online. The snap shows the couple presenting a bouquet to the CM while Nayanthara held the wedding invitation in her hand.

Actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin, can also be seen in the viral picture. Take a look!

Nayan and Wikki giving out wedding invite to the honourable chief minister of TN, Stalin 🥳🥳🥳



we are now to 4 days to the wedding!! ❤️❤️❤️



look at the glow on both their faces, from 7 years of wait to now only 4 days to go 👰🏻‍♀️💍🤵🏽🤍🤍#Nayanthara #LadySuperstar #WikkiNayan pic.twitter.com/G5JA8oGuZT — Nayanthara Queen (@NayantharaQueen) June 5, 2022



Nayanthara first met her beau on the sets of the 2015 film 'Naanum Rowdydhaan'. The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi.

For over a year, they stayed quiet about their relationship. However, they soon decided to spill the beans at an award function in Dubai.

On their movie front, Vignesh was last seen on the directorial chair on the sets of 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' and Nayanthara is currently waiting for the release of Tamil thriller 'O2'.