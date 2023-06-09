Nayanthara poses with her twins in husband Vignesh Shivan's anniversary post

Indian actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Vignesh took to Instagram to share photos of his wife with their twin sons and penned a sweet note.

In the photos, Nayanthara is seen posing for the camera with the two babies in her arms. There is also a photograph of one of them dressed in a red Santa romper.



Along with the photos, Vignesh penned a note on how they went through a lot during this past year as they welcomed their twins via surrogacy.



Vignesh wrote with the pictures, “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy (the proof of my life is you) 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs and Ulagams. The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people, striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me.”



He thanked the photographer and asked haters to keep away, he added, "Thank you for the wonderful clicks @josephradhik @storiesbyjosephradhik. PS: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse, may be you should try to ignore positivity."

Soon after he shared the photos, fans showered love to the couple and poured wished in the comment section.

Fans of the two loved the pictures and congratulated them in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Very happy to see this post. Happy anniversary both of you.” Another reacted, “How sweet.” A fan also commented, “Look at them, the way one holding other’s shoulder.” “Absolutely gorgeous, love you guys,” read a comment.