Nayanthara poses with her twins in husband Vignesh Shivan's anniversary post
Indian actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Vignesh took to Instagram to share photos of his wife with their twin sons and penned a sweet note.
In the photos, Nayanthara is seen posing for the camera with the two babies in her arms. There is also a photograph of one of them dressed in a red Santa romper.
Along with the photos, Vignesh penned a note on how they went through a lot during this past year as they welcomed their twins via surrogacy.
Vignesh wrote with the pictures, “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy (the proof of my life is you) 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs and Ulagams. The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people, striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me.”
He thanked the photographer and asked haters to keep away, he added, "Thank you for the wonderful clicks @josephradhik @storiesbyjosephradhik. PS: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse, may be you should try to ignore positivity."
Soon after he shared the photos, fans showered love to the couple and poured wished in the comment section.
Fans of the two loved the pictures and congratulated them in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Very happy to see this post. Happy anniversary both of you.” Another reacted, “How sweet.” A fan also commented, “Look at them, the way one holding other’s shoulder.” “Absolutely gorgeous, love you guys,” read a comment.
Vignesh's post on wedding anniversary
On Thursday, Vignesh had also shared some happy throwback pictures of Nayanthara and him along with a note. “Got married to you yesterday! Suddenly my friends are texting me saying “Happy First year marriage anniversary”! Theory of relativity is true! Love you Thangamey (gold)! Jus starting our life with all the love and blessings! Long way to go! Lots to accomplish together! With all the good will of all the good people in our lives and the abundant blessings of God Almighty, bringing in the second year of our marriage with the greatest blessings of our lives. Our babies Uyir & Ulagam," wrote Vignesh.
Nayanthara and Vignesh had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu last year. Nayanthara's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan had also attended the wedding along with filmmaker Atlee. The couple welcomed twin sons in October via surrogacy.