National award-winning film 'Toolsidas Junior' to be screened at SCO Film Festival

'Toolsidas Junior', the 2022 coming-of-age sports movie written and directed by Mridul Mahendra, will be screened at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival in the Children Focus Section. The film bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in July this year.

The movie also won another National Award for Special Mention in Child Actor Category for the leading child actor Varun Buddhadev.

The screening will be hosted by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in association with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival. The event is scheduled from January 27 to January 31 in Mumbai.

Talking about the honour, the film’s producer Ashutosh Gowariker shared, “It warms my heart to witness the phenomenal response to our film from not just the audience and critics but also the Government of India to having nominated Toolsidas Junior for the collaborative film festival with Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I am grateful to the love and faith the audience has bestowed upon us to narrate inspiring stories that transcend boundaries and make a place in the hearts of the audience.”

“It has been a dream run for me right from the inception. Not only was I blessed to collaborate with a maverick storyteller like Ashutosh Gowariker for my first-ever film but also narrate a story so close to my heart. The accolades and appreciation is the fruit of the blood and sweat put in by the entire team, I am grateful to have received such support and platforms for my debut project,” director Mridul said.

'Toolsidas Junior' marks the last film of the late veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor. It is also the first sports film to highlight snooker and trace the story of a young boy determined to return the glory of his father.

With Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev in the lead roles, the film has been bankrolled by Ashutosh Gowariker Production Limited (AGPPL), presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

