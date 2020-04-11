'Nashville' actor and footballer Timothy Brown dead at 82

Timmy Brown, a former professional American football who went on to act in `Nashville` and in the film and television versions of `M*A*S*H`, has died on April 4 at the age of 82.

The actor due to the complications from dementia on Saturday, the news was confirmed by his son, Sean Brown, according to The news agency.



He was born in Indiana, USA, He started off his football career from college at Ball State, then went on to play for the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Colts.



The co-workers from his year-long career in both the industry paid their tribute

Jim Irsay Colts owner wrote on Twitter, ''Rest in peace, Timmy Brown---native Hoosier, elusive halfback/return man and three-time Pro Bowl player. Brown ended his NFL career with the '68 NFL champion Baltimore Colts before moving on to Hollywood''.

NFL broadcaster Dave Sims posted a video of Brown's career. Timmy acting career began while he was still a footballer, as he appeared on the episode of the TV series 'The Wild Wild West' in the year 1967.

The classic TV show 'MASH' also tweeted on the actor's death, ''Another member of the M*A*S*H family has left us. RIP Timothy Brown. #ClassicMASH''.

He later appeared as Cpl. Judson in the 1970s `M*A*SH`, and as Grand Ole Opry singer on Altman`s movie `Nashville.`