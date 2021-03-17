Nagarjuna gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine, urges fans to get vaccinated

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni got his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The superstar took to Twitter and said he received the first jab of the vaccine at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Urging his fans to get vaccinated, Nagarjuna also shared a link to register for the vaccine with the hashtag #Unite2FightCorona. "Got my #Covaxin jab yesterday, absolutely no downtime. I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine," the actor wrote, alongside a picture of his from the hospital.

Nagarjuna joins a list of Indian celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, including veterans like Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide vaccination drive for everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities.

Nagarjuna will be seen in Bollywood film 'Brahmastra' scheduled to release later this year.