NAACP Image Award 2021 winners list: Chadwick Boseman wins big

This year's 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards saw some big winners. A week-long celebration with five nights of virtual awards lead up to Saturday’s live broadcast.



The fifth night of the awards honoured late actor Chadwick Boseman for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Spike Lee’s 'Da 5 Bloods' and other big winners include Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed HBO series 'Insecure' with Outstanding Comedy Series and the Starz Power-verse drama 'Power Book II: Ghost' which was honoured with Outstanding Drama Series.



Here is the complete list of winners :



March 26 Winners



Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole – “black-ish”



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin – “black-ish”



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”



Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”



Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”



Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Nadia Hallgren – “Becoming”



Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“The Banker”



Outstanding International Motion Picture

“NIGHT OF THE KINGS”



Outstanding Drama Series

“Power Book II: Ghost”



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”



Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”



Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”



Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”



Special Award – Key of Life

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett



Special Award – Sports Award I

Stephen Curry



March 25 Winners



Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding Male Artist

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding Album

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

“Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

“Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi

Outstanding International Song

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Touch from you” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“The Return” – The Clark Sisters

Special Award – Sports Award II

WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBA)

March 24 Winners

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Animated Series

Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Soul

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Soul”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”

Special Award – Founder’s Award

Toni Vaz



March 23 Winners

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“#FreeRayshawn“

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form

Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)

“Black Boy Joy”

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)

“Canvas”

Special Award – Spingarn Medal

Misty Copeland

March 22 Winners

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“The Last Dance”

Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award – Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony