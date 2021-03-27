NAACP Image Award 2021 winners list: Chadwick Boseman wins big

Chadwick Boseman Photograph:( Twitter )
The fifth night of the awards honoured late actor Chadwick Boseman for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Spike Lee’s 'Da 5 Bloods'
This year's 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards saw some big winners. A week-long celebration with five nights of virtual awards lead up to Saturday’s live broadcast.
The fifth night of the awards honoured late actor Chadwick Boseman for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Spike Lee’s 'Da 5 Bloods' and other big winners include Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed HBO series 'Insecure' with Outstanding Comedy Series and the Starz Power-verse drama 'Power Book II: Ghost' which was honoured with Outstanding Drama Series.
Here is the complete list of winners :
March 26 Winners
Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole – “black-ish”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – “black-ish”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Nadia Hallgren – “Becoming”
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
“The Banker”
Outstanding International Motion Picture
“NIGHT OF THE KINGS”
Outstanding Drama Series
“Power Book II: Ghost”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”
Special Award – Key of Life
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Special Award – Sports Award I
Stephen Curry
March 25 Winners
Outstanding New Artist
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
Outstanding Album
“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“Music From and Inspired By Soul” – Jon Batiste
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
“Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper” – Somi
Outstanding International Song
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Touch from you” – Tamela Mann
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“The Return” – The Clark Sisters
Special Award – Sports Award II
WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBA)
March 24 Winners
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – “Soul”
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”
Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”
Special Award – Founder’s Award
Toni Vaz
March 23 Winners
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“#FreeRayshawn“
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
“Black Boy Joy”
Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
“Canvas”
Special Award – Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
March 22 Winners
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“John Lewis: Good Trouble”
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
“The Last Dance”
Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award – Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony