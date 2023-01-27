My privacy was invaded! Britney lashes out at fans send cops to her home for a wellness check

Britney Spears is one such celebrity who has never shied away from sharing her day-to-day activities with her millions of fans. She's an avid social media user, but in recent months, the 'Baby One More Time' singer has limited her Instagram usage, which has made her fans worry. However, recently, things went out of hand when her fans sent police to her house to do a wellness check. On Thursday, Britney herself addressed the whole incident on her Twitter handle as she urged her fans to respect her privacy.

Lashing out at her fans, Spears said, "As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. "I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded." Earlier this week, police from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department arrived at Britney's home to do a wellness check after getting back-to-back calls from fans who asked to do a wellness check on her.

This is what Shahid Kapoor has to say about working with Raj & DK in Farzi



Clarifying further, Spears said that the police officers "left immediately" after arriving at her gate.



"This felt like I was being gaslighted and bullied once the incident made it to the news and was portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans, who I care so much about, can respect my privacy moving forward."



The star signed her note, "All the love, B."



A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office has told PEOPLE that deputies received calls around 11 p.m. from concerned fans, who got worried after she deactivated her Instagram account.



"Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger," the spokesperson said.



Seeing Britney deactivating her social media accounts is not a new thing for her fans. The pop star had previously deactivated her account multiple times, but what made her fans worried this time was the name in her bio. Before deactivating her account, Britney wrote in her bio, "River Red."